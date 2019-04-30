Sporadic incidents of post poll violence in Bengal

Two persons were injured in a clash between the and activists in West Bengal's district on Tuesday as sporadic incidents of post poll violence were reported from various parts of the state.

Eight parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, including two in Birbhum, went to the hustings in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday.

"There was a clash between BJP and Trinamool supporters in Birbhum's Mallarpur. Two persons belonging to the BJP sustained and were rushed to a hospital. Police have detained one person so far," district of Police told IANS.

"There is tension in pockets of since yesterday (Monday). However, no other major incidents have occurred. Our personnel are maintaining strict vigil in the sensitive areas," he said.

Meanwhile, three activists were injured after bike-borne miscreants attacked and vandalised their party office in east Bardhaman in the late hours on Monday. The injured persons have been admitted to Durgapur sub divisional hospital.

Another party office was vandalised in Birbhum district's Suri.

The ruling party has accused "BJP-backed goons" for the attack.

Incidents post poll violence were also reported from various parts of parliamentary constituency since Monday evening.

