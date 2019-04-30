Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi in Amethi

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Amethi on Tuesday almost at the same time campaigning for their two high profile party candidates.
While Adityanath will be canvassing for Union Minister Smriti Irani, Priyanka Gandhi will be seeking votes for her brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
According to the schedule released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Chief Minister will arrive in Jagdishpur at 4.35 p.m. where he will hold an election rally.
Priyanka Gandhi will be holding a two-day camp in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency from where Rahul Gandhi is seeking a re-election. He had defeated Irani in 2014.
The Congress chief is also contesting from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala , where votes were polled on April 23. Amethi will go to polls on May 6.
During her camping in the family borough, Priyanka Gandhi will cover a dozen villages. She will hold a road show in Amethi at 5 p.m.
