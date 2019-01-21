Sri Lanka aims for $5 bn revenue from tourism in 2019

The Sri Lankan industry is aiming to earn $5 billion in 2019 as it readies to attract over 3 million travellers this year, authorities said on Monday.

According to the Development Authority, the country earned $4.4 billion from in 2018 with increased revenue of 11.6 per cent compared to 2017, reports

The Authority said that the average duration of stay per person in the island country was 11 days while the average daily expenditure was $174.

Magazine has named as the number one destination to travel to in 2019.

India, and Britain remain the leading markets for tourism.

