Sri Lankan police confiscate assets belonging to drug smugglers

The Sri Lankan Police decided on Friday to take steps to confiscate the assets of 24 drug smugglers who have fled the country, a police spokesman said.
Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara told Xinhua news agency that police had identified these drug smugglers who have fled the country.
The spokesman said the government had stepped up efforts to curb the drug menace, and the police had started investigations to confiscate the property or assets of these drug peddlers.
He said the police had arrested 2,895 suspects in connection with drug trafficking so far this month. "We have also seized 107 kg of heroin in January," he said.
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday launched a drug prevention week till January 28 covering all the schools in the country.
