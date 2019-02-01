Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons to lend voice in 'Invincible'

-
Actors Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons will lend their voice to the characters of an animated superhero series titled "Invincible".
The eight-episode project, based on Kirkman's recently concluded comic book of the same name, revolves around Mark Grayson, who is just like every other man his age - except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man.
Yeun will voice Invincible (Mark Grayson), while Simmons (best known for playing J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies) will voice Omni-Man, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
Actors like Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells and Mark Hamill will also voice other characters of the series.
