Supporters of BJP MP Birla celebrate his nomination as Lok Sabha Speaker

Supporters of the from gathered outside his house on Tuesday to celebrate his nomination as the Speaker.

Many of Birla's supporters also burst crackers on the occasion at his residence.

Birla, 57, has been quite active in student politics, being associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He will be the fifth leader to take up the Speaker's post during his second tenure as an MP.

Birla served as an MLA in 2003, 2008, 2013 for the 12th, 13th and 14th Rajasthan Assemblies and thereafter he won the in 2014 and became an MP.

He won the recent parliamentary polls again by beating Congress' Ramnarayan Meena by over 2.79 lakh votes. Birla got over eight lakh votes in the election.

Overall, he has contested five elections and won them all.

He was from 2004 to 2008, he was Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's for six years, and also served as for six years.

The election for the Speaker will be held on Wednesday in

--IANS

arc/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)