Tamil Nadu to formulate revised Solar Energy Policy: Palaniswami

Chief Minister K. on Monday said the government will soon come out with a revised

He was speaking at inaugural function of float glass major Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd's third manufacturing plant, an advanced magnetrol coater and glass solutions line and a 72 million litre rainwater harvesting reservoir.

He said the government has made it easy to start a business with its single window clearance system with provisions for deemed permission is an investor does not get the permissions within 30 days of his application.

said Saint-Gobain has invested about Rs 3,400 crore in its facility in Sriperumbudur.

He also said the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the recently to invest Rs 720 crore in the state.

also urged Saint-Gobain to cut down the use of in its factory and added that the government would extend all support to the company for its growth.

--IANS

vj/rs/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)