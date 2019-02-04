Tejashwi, Kanimozhi join Mamata's sit-in

-
ALSO READ
Kanimozhi extends support to Mamata's sit-in
Banerjee for pre-poll common minimum agenda of 'gathbandhan'
2G scam: Raja, Kanimozhi get time to file reply on CBI plea
Pondy CM lauds Kanimozhi for best woman parliamentarian award
CBI-police showdown: CBI to knock SC doors; Kejriwal, Tejashwi to visit Mamata
-
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi arrived here on Monday evening to show solidarity with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her sit-in demonstration.
"This is a conspiracy. Those who make the society toxic. We have to fight against them," Tejashwi Yadav said on his arrival.
"Was there investigation on (BJP President) Amit Shah's son?" he questioned.
Banerjee has said that the demonstration might continue till February 8.
Beginning the sit-in on Sunday night, she accused Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah of attempting a coup to destabilise her state, saying there is a "constitutional break-down".
The showdown started after the federal probe agency's officers showed up near the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been under the scanner in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the ponzi scheme scam case. Kolkata police officials then came and took away the CBI personnel.
--IANS
dm/ssp/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU