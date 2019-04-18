Temperatures in Himachal fall with widespread rains

Temperatures across Himachal Pradesh fell on Thursday due to widespread rain with Dalhousie town recording the highest amount -- 53 mm, the met office said. Weather will be clear from Friday.
"Moderate to heavy rainfall occurred at some places. The rain lowered the minimum temperatures by five to six notches in the past 24 hours (since Wednesday)," an official of the local meteorological office told IANS.
While picturesque tourist resort Manali saw 18 mm of rainfall, it was 40.4 mm in Dharamsala and 36 mm in Palampur.
State capital Shimla saw 15.5 mm rain and the temperature hit a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, a fall from Wednesday's eight degrees.
An official of the Met Office said the weather would be clear from Friday. Another western disturbance would be active in the region on April 22.
Incessant rains have also caused landslides in Shimla, Kinnaur, Chamba and Kullu districts, hampering vehicular traffic.
Keylong, headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest at a minimum temperature of one degree Celsius.
Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 2.7 degrees Celsius while the temperature was 8.8 degrees in Dharamsala.
