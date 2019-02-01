Dead body recovered in J&K's Shopian

The Police on Friday recovered from a village dead body of a woman killed by gunmen.

The body bore bullet marks. It belonged to the woman from Dangerpora village of Pulwama whom militants murdered on Thursday, the police said.

The murderers even posted a video showing their brutal act on the Her body was found in Sugan village, an added.

Police is trying to identify the assassins.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)