Dead body recovered in J&K's Shopian

IANS  |  Srinagar 

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday recovered from a Shopian village dead body of a woman killed by gunmen.

The body bore bullet marks. It belonged to the woman from Dangerpora village of Pulwama whom militants murdered on Thursday, the police said.

The murderers even posted a video showing their brutal act on the social media. Her body was found in Sugan village, an officer added.

Police is trying to identify the assassins.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 09:50 IST

