The insider versus outsider at 12 Tuglak Lane

A mood of despair prevails in the headquarters at 24 Road. More than anything else, it is Rahul Gandhi's inner circle, an elite coterie of outsiders, which is being silently opposed by the rank and file of the party.

On top of the list figures the name of Rahul's Alankar Sawai, a former who helps the in documentation, research and in suggesting ideas on political strategy. "Alankar wields tremendous clout in the party. Rahul might ignore the advice of senior leaders, but usually pays attention to Alankar's inputs. All Ministers and even give him importance," said a party functionary.

The leaders who often fail to seek appointment with blame Kaushal Vidhyarthi or when they find all the doors closed for them. The common perception is that the coterie serves as a wall between the and his loyal followers. An returnee, Vidyarthi became close to Rahul after his was sidelined following the party's 2014 poll debacle.

Then came K. Raju, an ex-IAS "We have no complaint against Rahul ji. He has been always kind to us lekin ye darbari hame unse milne nahi dete (these courtiers do not allow us to meet him)," revealed a visibly angry MLA from who was seen at the party office on Tuesday.

The old which sits at 24 Road is hardly welcomed at Rahul's residence at 12 Tuglak Lane in "Kishore Upadhyay and V George were stenographers here ( Road) in this office like me. They were handpicked by and had performed better than these They were well versed with culture and its spirit," said a mid-level functionary of the AICC working at the headquarters for the past 35 years.

The party cadre and some of the second-rung leaders are of the view that several key persons in Rahul's inner circle have an inclination towards communist ideology. For instance, Sandeep Singh, considered an outsider in the party. He was earlier linked to the All (AISA) which is known for its association with the communists. As a student of JNU, Sandeep showed black flags to the then in 2005. He is currently one of the and is seen as the one who helps in drafting speeches for Rahul as well as Priyanka.

"One of the incidents which affected Congress party's nationalist image was Rahul's visit to JNU in support of Kanhaiya Kumar. If someone is surrounded by Left-leaning aides, then such incidents (the one at JNU) are bound to happen, harming the party's impeccable image. Even (veteran journalist) in one of his articles had suggested that Congress should have a majority view instead of falling in trap of being dubbed as a party of the minorities," said a former National of the Congress.

Former bureaucrat Dhiraj Srivastava, investor Praveen Chakraborti, graduate and a former SPG officer, K.B. Byju, are the other members of Rahul's coterie who are perceived as by the old

It seems that while the leadership crisis continues to bother the Sonia Gandhi, there could be a change in the office of the party President, in view of the resentment prevailing against the "outsiders", particularly for those having an inclination for the Left ideology.

