Mamata reshuffles cabinet after Trinamool's dismal LS show

Following her party's shocking performance in the polls, on Tuesday reshuffled her cabinet with two ministers left without portfolios.

Binay Krishna Barman, who had charge of the Forest Department, was now left with portfolio as Bratya Basu was given additional change of the department, along with his existing portfolios of Science, Technology & Sujit Basu, state Fire & Emergency Services Minister, was given additional charge of for Forest.

In the reshuffle, Shantiram Mahato, who had been holding charge of Ministry of Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs, was relieved from his duty and left with no portfolio.

Party's veteran would hold the charge of the ministry (Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs) in addition to his Panchayat Department which was handed back to him after he had lost the polls from the Bankura seat.

"Mukherjee has got a good knowledge of the western part after having campaigned extensively there during the recent elections. So he has been handed over the charge of this department," Banerjee said.

Barman had failed to provide lead for the party from his assembly constituency in Mathabhanga as Trinamool candidate lost the Cooch Behar seat to the BJP by a huge margin. In Purulia, party's candidate was also defeated by BJP, even as was the MLA from Balarampur assembly seat.

Some ministers have been rewarded with additional charges for delivering better performance in Lok Sabha polls for the party.

Among them was Suvendu Adhikari, who had not only helped the party win two seats - Kanthi and Tamluk - from his home district of East Midnapore, but was also instrumental in clinching two seats in and Jangipur in district which was under his purview.

Adhikari was handed over the charge of Irrigation & Waterways and in addition to his portfolio of Transport. He was, however, relieved of his Environment portfolio.

Soumen Kumar Mahapatra was given the charge of the Environment and Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department with the

Moloy Ghatak, who lost the to Mahapatra, would continue to hold the charge of

Ghatak, an MLA from North assembly constituency, failed to provide lead to Trinamool candidate who lost from the Lok Sabha seat.

The has been merged with the Welfare department and the charge was given to Rajib Banerjee. Chandrima Bhattacharjee has been holding the charge of for

--IANS

bdc/ssp/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)