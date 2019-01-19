Thousands attend funeral of slain Polish Mayor

Thousands of people on Saturday attended the funeral of Pawel Adamowicz, the of the Polish city of Gdansk, who succumbed to his earlier this week after being stabbed by an assailant while taking part in a public charity event.

Adamowicz, 53, a well-known of his country's right-wing government, was laid to rest at the of the of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Gdansk, the Baltic port city where he was for 20 years.

Among notable attendees at the service were and and former Polish Donald Tusk, the reported.

Also in attendance were Polish Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former

was known for his liberal policies and for being an opposition voice against the nationalist party, which is currently in government.

The funeral ceremony was broadcast on large screens set up in several cities across Banners displaying black and white images of were draped over buildings across the country.

was attacked on stage on Sunday evening in front of hundreds of people while attending the charity -- an annual event where volunteers raise money for medical equipment in hospitals.

The assailant took the microphone to say that he had been wrongly imprisoned and tortured, apparently blaming Civic Platform, a centre-right political party to which the late once belonged.

The alleged killer, who has previous convictions, was immediately apprehended.

Adamowicz died the following day from wounds to his chest after undergoing emergency for five hours.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)