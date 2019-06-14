To register your vehicle in MP, first buy 2 helmets

Two-wheeler buyers in will have to purchase two and show the receipt to the Transport Department to get their vehicle registered.

After issuing the directive about the mandatory purchase of two on Thursday, said: "Keeping in mind the safety of two-wheeler and companion, we have issued directions to sellers to provide two to new vehicle buyers in the state including Transport Department officials have also been directed not to register any vehicle without seeing the receipt of purchase of two helmets," he added.

"The court had issued direction in this regard. Thereafter, the Transport Department had also directed to ensure the implementation of the order on September 5, 2014. Inspite of this, the orders could not be followed," Shrivastava said.

Citing the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, the said: "One would only be allowed to wear a helmet made under Bureau of Indian Standards' recommendations following safety concerns."

