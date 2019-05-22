Top China airlines seek damages over grounded 737 MAX

China's three biggest have demanded compensation from over losses incurred by its grounded 737 MAX fleet as well as delayed deliveries of the aircraft, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Air China, Southern and Eastern have filed claims for payouts, reports the

operates the largest fleet of 737 MAX and was the first country to take the jets out of service after the Ethiopian 737 Max 8 crash on March 10 that killed all the 157 people on board.

The March crash came five months after 189 people were killed in a crash in in October 2018 that involved the same model.

The planemaker's entire global fleet of 737 MAX has been grounded since March and the firm is anxious to prove that it's safe to return to the skies.

The development has come ahead of the US Federal Administration's (FAA) update on reviews of Boeing's and new pilot training in on Thursday.

The meeting will involve 57 agencies from 33 countries, including China, France, and the UK, as well as the European Union Safety Agency.

But it is unclear if the planes will be back in the air before the end of the critical

