Total ban on liquor, non-vegetarian food around Varanasi temples

A total ban has been imposed on sale and consumption of liquor and food within a 250 metre radius of all temples and heritage sites in

had earlier in April, announced a ban on liquor shops and sale of food at all places of worships including Varanasi, Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Deoband, Dewa Sharif, Misrikh-Naimisharanya.

He had directed officers of the to prohibit the sale of liquor with a kilometre of in Varanasi, in Mathura and the Sangam area in

The Municipal Corporation (VMC), two days ago, passed a proposal for a complete ban on alcohol and food in a 250-metre periphery near temples and heritage sites in this ancient pilgrim town, a top said.

The decision was taken at the committee of the VMC chaired my

Narsingh Das, at VMC, said: "In the meeting of committee, corporator put up a proposal for complete ban on liquor and near the temples and Heritage sites in 250-metre periphery."

In support of his proposal, Yadav said that alcohol and should be banned near the temples and heritage sites on the lines of similar rules in Haridwar and Ayodhya.

Das said that the committee passed the proposal after a discussion. It will now be tabled in the next session of Municipal Corporation. After being passed in the session, it will be sent to the for final approval.

The Kashi Vishwanath temple, in 2017, had started the facility of of 'aarti' and purchase of tickets for 'darshan'. Those who are unable to visit the temple personally can see the 'aarti' online and get the 'prasad' by post.

Varanasi is Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency. It is also regarded as the country's spiritual capital with some 2,000 temples, including Kashi Vishwanath, and is a top destination for performing funeral rites.

The holy city also draws Hindu pilgrims for bathing in the sacred waters of the Ganga that flows through Varanasi.

