Truecaller gets free Internet voice call feature

To facilitate high calls, communication app on Tuesday launched a new feature called " Voice" for its 140 million daily active users globally, the company said in a statement.

The in-app (VoIP)-based feature would let users make free, high quality, low latency and quick to connect audio calls through or mobile data connectivity.

"We are looking forward to effectively provide an end-to-end communication experience, where users can call, text, chat, filter messages, block spam and even make digital payments, all in one app," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Vice President, Product,

The company had quietly started rolling out this feature to users from earlier this month.

"We are also planning to expand this feature to iOS in a few weeks," Jhunjhunwala added.

In February, the app crossed 100 million daily users mark in India, from where the company attracts over 60 per cent of its global user base.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the company was founded in 2009 by and

--IANS

rp/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)