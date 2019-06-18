36% firms can enforce data loss prevention in Cloud: Report

Only 36 per cent organisations said they could enforce data loss prevention in the Cloud and 33 per cent said they could control the collaboration settings that determine how their data is shared, a report by global cyber security firm said on Tuesday.

The firm surveyed 1,000 enterprise organisations worldwide and combined results with insights from billions of anonymised Cloud events seen every month by McAfee's CASB, MVISION Cloud.

The results demonstrate that a wide range of organisations accelerate their business from the use of Cloud services.

"This research shines a light on organisations who are leading the charge in Cloud adoption, prioritising the security of their data as they roll out new Cloud services and winning in the market because of the actions they are taking," Rajiv Gupta, Senior Vice President, Cloud Security, McAfee, said in a statement.

"Organisations often tell us how much faster their business moves when security is addressed in the Cloud and it is exciting for us now to quantify this experience and share our data and recommendations with the rest of the market."

Sixty-five per cent of enterprise data lives in collaboration and business software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, 25 per cent in infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and only 10 per cent in "Shadow IT" unknown to the IT department.

