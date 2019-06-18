OPPO becomes 3rd most trusted smartphone brand in India

Chinese on Tuesday announced that the brand has secured third spot in the most trusted brand in India, according to a report by Mumbai-based analytics firm (TRA).

According to TRA's Brand Trust Report 2019, climbed up seven ranks to secure this year's third spot in the top 10 brands in

Incorporating advanced technologies like motorised camera, 10X Hybrid Zoom, fast charging, in-display fingerprint scanner and bezel-less display even in the budget segment, have helped the company retain its spot in the top brands, the company said in a statement.

With one of its biggest Research and Development centres in Hyderabad, plans to intensify its business in

The company also houses its state-of-the-art in Greater Noida.

In addition, while has emerged as the most trusted brand in this year, OPPO has also secured an overall 28th rank in TRA's Brand Trust Report, 2019.

OPPO was recently recognised as the most-preferred innovative handset brand in the premium segment, as per an independent study conducted by the firm (CMR), the company added.

