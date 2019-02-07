Trump nominates Malpass to head World Bank

US on Wednesday announced that he has chosen David Malpass, at the US Treasury Department, as the US candidate for the next of the

Calling Malpass a "very extraordinary man," Trump said in a statement at the that he launched a "broad search for replacement" for Jim Yong Kim, the former who abruptly resigned in early January and stepped down on Friday.

"I knew that David is the right person to take this incredibly important job," Trump added, reports

The said that Malpass "has been a for accountability at the World Bank," and that "he has fought to ensure financing is focused on the places and projects that truly need assistance, including people living in extreme poverty."

Malpass will have to be approved by the World Bank's board of executive directors to lead the international

Following Trump's remarks, Malpass, who has criticised the before, thanked the president for selecting him to lead "the world's "

Highlighting the $13 billion capital increase and other reforms that shareholders endorsed in April 2018, Malpass said, "With shareholders and dedicated staff, there is a great opportunity now to implement these constructive reforms that will lead to faster growth and greater prosperity."

Candidates picked by Washington, the World Bank's largest shareholder with 16 per cent of its voting power, have all ended up assuming the leadership post since the institution's inception in 1944.

This long-held tradition has put the credibility of the organisation into question, given that emerging markets' and developing economies' total contributions to global economic growth have far outweighed those of the advanced economies in recent years.

Kim faced challenges from nominees from and in the 2012 race.

Malpass's skepticism about the role of the bank and multilateralism has raised concerns within the international development community over his merit, as said in a statement in January that the candidates for president should have "a firm commitment to and appreciation for multilateral cooperation."

Responding to those concerns, a senior said that Malpass, in his capacity as Treasury undersecretary for international affairs, have engaged consructively in a number of multilateral settings worldwide.

"I think it's fair to say that David has been quite constructive in helping to reform and be effective in the existing multilateral order," the added.

