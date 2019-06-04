Trump to hold talks with Theresa May amid protests

On the second day of his UK state visit, US will meet outgoing British for "substantial" talks on Tuesday, amid widespread protests planned several cities, including London, against his trip to the country.

Trump and May will start the day by co-hosting a breakfast meeting of British and American business leaders at in a bid to boost trade links, the reported.

The Duke of York, Phillip Hammond, US and the President's daughter are also expected to attend.

May, who will stand down as Conservativeleader on Friday, will then hold talks with the US in Downing Street, when they are expected to discuss a range of issues including climate change and the Chinese Huawei, which the US has blacklisted for security reasons.

Also on Tuesday, thousands of people are expected to join protests against Trump's visit.

A "national demonstration" in will start at 11 a.m., while protests are also planned in Birmingham, Stoke, Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Chester, Leicester, and

Organisers have called for a carnival atmosphere, but a huge police operation is taking place in central to prevent any disruption to the trip.

Opposition is due to address the rally, where he will be joined by members of other political leaders.

The and First Lady arrived in on Monday. He later praised the "eternal friendship" between the UK and US during a state banquet at hosted by

But before touching down, the President reignited his political feud with the of London, calling a "stone cold loser".

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)