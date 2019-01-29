Two held for killing elderly couple in Delhi

A 50-year-old woman and her son were arrested for allegedly robbing and killing an elderly couple here, police said on Monday.

According to police, Salma (50), a masseuse, who was hired for offering massage to victims -- (77) and his wife (72) had planned to rob cash and jewellery items from Khaneja's residence at apartments in south

"Salma and her son were arrested on Sunday night from their residence in Sangam Vihar after the was caught on CCTV camera entering the Khanejas' residence," of said.

"During interrogation, Salma revealed that she had planned robbery of Rs 10 lakh in cash and jewellery, which Sarla had kept in an almirah. As per the plan, Sarla, who came for offering massage, along with her son entered the Khaneja's residence on January 18. After Salma left the building, the juvenile hid somewhere inside the house," Biswal said.

"The juvenile held hostage and threatened her to handover the cash and jewellery items. At around 8.30 pm, who had gone out for some work, arrived. The juvenile assaulted him and held hostage," the added.

"To protect his wife, Virender handed over jewellery articles and Rs 10 lakh cash to the juvenile. Later, the juvenile strangled Khaneja's couple to death. He kept their bodies in bedroom and collected their cards, a camera and a purse," the added.

"The accused spent entire night with the dead bodies and poured phenyl on them to control the foul smell. He escaped with valuables on Saturday morning," he informed.

Khaneja's son Dr lives in the USA, he added.

--IANS

sp/vin

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)