UK govt survives no-confidence vote by tiny margin

British won a confidence vote in the on Wednesday, averting any immediate risk of an early

The vote of no-confidence, put forward by the main opposition Jeremy Corbyn, was lost by 325 votes to 306. It meant the survived by just 19 votes, reports

It means May is now on course to continue seeking parliamentary backing for a Brexit deal to enable Britain to leave the (EU) later this year.

May will return to the on Monday to present MPs with an alternative Brexit plan in the hope it has more success than the deal rejected Tuesday by a massive margin of 432 votes to 202.

Corbyn told May in a six-hour debate before the vote that if a could not get their legislation through Parliament, they must go to the country for a new mandate. The move was backed by opposition parties at Westminster, apart from the (DUP) who supported May.

"The has lost control and the has lost the ability to govern," said Corbyn, describing May as of a "zombie government".

Corbyn said every previous in the same situation would have resigned and called an election.

May, in her speech, said a would be the worst thing Britain could do.

"It would deepen division when we need unity, it would bring chaos when we need certainty, and it would bring delay when we need to move forward," said May.

"At this crucial moment in our nation's history, a is simply not in the national interest," she said.

"We are living through a historic moment in our nation's history. Following a referendum that divided our nation in half, we dearly need to bring our country back together," May added.

--IANS

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)