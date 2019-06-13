UK Home Secretary signs Assange extradition order to US

British said here on Thursday he had signed an extradition request from the US for founder

"He's rightly behind bars. There's an extradition request from the US that will be before the courts tomorrow (Friday), but yesterday (Wednesday) I signed the extradition order and certified it. It will be going in front of the courts tomorrow," Javid told 4.

Assange, currently in custody in the UK, is wanted in the US on a score of charges, including espionage.

The Australian national is due to appear before a on Friday for an extradition hearing to the US, which has accused him of conspiring to intercept computers, news reported.

In May, a grand jury in filed 18 new charges against him, including espionage and publication of highly classified documents, which could lead to up to 170 years' sentence, reports say.

The UK Home office said in a statement Assange was arrested in relation to a provisional extradition request from the US. "He is accused of offences, including computer misuse and the unauthorised disclosure of national defence information," it said.

"We have received the full extradition request, which has been certified by the This case is now before the courts and it would be inappropriate to comment further, it said."

Assange is contesting his extradition to the US stating that he had a commitment to journalism "that has protected many people".

The 47-year-old was sentenced to a 50-week prison by the for violating conditions of parole in 2012.

Assange grabbed international attention in 2010 after published leaked military information provided by former US soldier Chelsea Manning, which prompted the American to launch a criminal investigation.

In November 2010, requested his extradition over allegations of sexual assault and rape, which he denied. He also expressed concern that he would be extradited from to the US because of his role in the Manning leaks.

Assange surrendered himself to the around a month later and was held in custody for 10 days before being released on bail. When he was unable to challenge the extradition proceedings, he breached bail and in August 2012 was granted asylum by

He remained sheltered in in London for seven years to avoid arrest.

has since withdrawn its extradition request, but a UK arrest warrant remained in force as Assange had failed to surrender after breaking bail conditions.

