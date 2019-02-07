Mercedes Trophy: Bajoria, Poddar clinch final qualification spots

City golfers Anant ( A) and Devvrat Poddar ( B) clinched the final qualification spots of the Leg of the Mercedes Trophy golf competition at the here on Thursday.

Anant carded a Nett. Score of 70.6 while Devvrat carded a Nett. Score of 72.8 on Day 2 of the qualifications.

Anant and Devvrat will now be competing at the national finals of the tournament to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in between March 27-29 along with two other qualifiers from

Over 200 golfers participated in the two-day Kolkata qualifications.

A host of 20 qualifiers have been identified so far from the five legs of the meet including Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The Mercedes Trophy will now proceed to its next qualification destination of Hyderabad, scheduled to be held from February 13 at the Golf Club.

