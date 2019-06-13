Union Minister Harsh Vardhan to visit AES-hit Muzaffarpur

will visit Bihar's district, where more than 50 children have died due to suspected Acute Syndrome (AES) so far.

A five member team of the central government on Wednesday visited to investigate the cause of the deaths of children.

" along with Union for Health will visit to take stock of the situation," a state health department said.

Meanwhile, taking outbreak of AES, central government has deployed a team of scientists from based to Muzaffarpur to help provide proper treatment to children suffering from the disease.

In Muzaffarpur, (SKMCH) continues to recieve fresh cases of symptoms akin to AES on Wednesday.

Anxiety grips SKMCH and in Muzaffarpur, where over 100 seriously ill children with symptoms of AES have been admitted and undergoing treatment. The hospitals are reverberating with the cries and wailing of helpless parents as children continue to die of suspected Acute Syndrome (AES).

Some 55 deaths have been reported in the past 10 days, though the state Health Department has confirmed only 36 deaths of suspected AES during this period. figures put the number of reported AES cases this year at 48, up from 40 reported cases last year. Till Tuesday the health department had maintained deaths of only 11 children.

The has directed concerned officials to control the situation. But Health Minister categorically stated that most deaths were caused due to hypoglycaemia (loss of sugar in the blood) and only one child died of Japanese (JE).

Sanjay Kumar, said that most of children died due to hypoglycaemia.

According to Health Department officials, after reports of more deaths of children from AES, the has introduced the verbal autopsy form to fix responsibility of lapses in treatment and referral. "We have a standard operating procedure for treatment of AES," said an

The Health Department has also issued an advisory urging parents to prevent their children from playing under the sun when temperature is hovering between 42 to 43 degree Celsius.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome is a severe case of encephalitis transmitted by mosquitoes. It is characterised by high fever and inflammation of the brain.

AES outbreaks are a routine in summer in areas in and around flood-prone north districts, where the disease is locally known as "Chamki Bukhar" or "Mastishk Bukhar". The epidemic mostly affects children from poor families, below 10 years of age.

said the Health Department was keeping close watch and had directed people about the preventive measures. "Ahead of rains (monsoon), every year this disease creates havoc. It is a matter of concern that every year children die due to it."

SKMCH Dr said: "In children, the symptoms of AES are high fever, body stiffness and loss of consciousness. We're informing the public to be aware of these."

--IANS

ik/vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)