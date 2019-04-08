Urmila Matondkar has Rs 68 cr assets, clean record

and candidate from North has declared assets worth around Rs 68.28 crore and a clean legal record.

As per her affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Matondkar's income was Rs 1.27 crore in 2013-14, which more than doubled to Rs 2.85 crore in 2017-18.

Her movable and immovable assets are totally worth Rs 40,93,46,474 and Rs 27,34,81,000, respectively.

Her husband owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 32,35,752.53 and Rs 30,00,000, respectively, totally around RS 62.35 lakh.

Besides, Matondkar has declared an outstanding loan of Rs 32 lakh.

Her assets include bank deposits, cash in hand, vehicles, and investments in land and properties.

Mumbai's six Lok Sabha constituencies go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.

--IANS

qn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)