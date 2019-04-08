Man held for killing newly wed wife in Gurugram

A man was arrested on Monday for killing his wife on Sunday over alleged extra-marital affairs, from the Aaya Nagar area in

Dharmendra, a resident of the Chhatarpur area, and Kajal, a native of Assam, had got married three months ago.

" was living in the Nathupur area of Gurugram with On Sunday, he took her to the area on the pretext of visiting his brother Satish," said Subhash Bokan, of the

The accused had heated arguments with her over suspected extra marital affair. He killed her with stone and crushed her face to hide her identity, he said.

The body of was found from the area, the police said.

on Monday morning made a phone call to his brother and confessed the crime to his brother's wife, Bokan said.

She told about the incident to her landlord who informed the police, he said.

--IANS

str/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)