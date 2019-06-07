JUST IN
Business Standard

US trade deficit shrinks in April

IANS  |  Washington 

US trade deficit shrank to 50.8 billion US dollars in April, down 1.1 billion dollars from revised March reading of 51.9 billion dollars, the US Department of Commerce said Thursday.

US exports in April dropped to 206.8 billion dollars, 4.6 billion dollars less than in March, while imports reached 257.6 billion dollars, down 5.7 billion dollars from the previous month, the Department said, according to Xinhau news agency.

The shrinking trade deficit came with a year-over-year increase in the goods and services deficit of 4.1 billion dollars, or 2 per cent, from the same period in 2018.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 00:26 IST

