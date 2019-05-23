Vote count begins in Kerala, Congress leads in 12 seats

The vote count for the 20 seats in began on Thursday morning, with initial trends showing that the was ahead in 12 and in seven seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kummanem Rajasekheran was ahead of Congress' Shashi Tharoor, the sitting member, in Thiruvananthapuram.

was leading in Wayanad, official sources said.

candidates were leading in seven places including Palakkad, Attingal, Kozhikode, Vadakara and Kannur.

In all there will be 14 rounds of counting.

Over 22,000 police officials are providing security across the state.

