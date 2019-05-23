Vote count starts for Chandigarh seat

Counting of votes started on Thursday at various places in the city amidst tight security for the lone seat, officials said.

The voter turnout on May 19 in the Union Territory of Chandigarh was 70.62 per cent.

This seat is witnessing a triangular contest.

The BJP has retained its outgoing Kirron Kher, who is banking on Prime Narendra Modi's popularity, while the (AAP) has fielded former Union Harmohan Dhawan, who had supported Kher in the previous election.

nominee and former Railway is also in the fray from Chandigarh, which has 6.20 lakh voters.

Bansal lost to Kirron by nearly 70,000 votes in 2014.

