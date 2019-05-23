JUST IN
Vote count begins in Kerala, Congress leads in 12 seats

Vote count starts for Chandigarh seat

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Counting of votes started on Thursday at various places in the city amidst tight security for the lone Lok Sabha seat, officials said.

The voter turnout on May 19 in the Union Territory of Chandigarh was 70.62 per cent.

This seat is witnessing a triangular contest.

The BJP has retained its outgoing MP Kirron Kher, who is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan, who had supported Kher in the previous Lok Sabha election.

Congress nominee and former Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal is also in the fray from Chandigarh, which has 6.20 lakh voters.

Bansal lost to Kirron by nearly 70,000 votes in 2014.

