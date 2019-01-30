Was Rahul's courtesy meeting to Parrikar taped?

Two BJP officials on Wednesday hinted that Rahul Gandhi's now controversial "courtesy visit" on Tuesday to meet ailing may have been video recorded.

Speaking to reporters here, BJP also said that now that Parrikar himself had clarified that no mention of the Rafale deal was made during the five-minute meeting, Gandhi should stop speaking "nonsense".

"It is very unfortunate and he (Gandhi) has been lying day by day and he is coming down day by day in Indian and his office have come out with a full version of what was discussed between them during the four-five minutes. It was videographed," Arlekar told reporters.

Asked again if such a video existed, Arlekar said: "I think it is there."

Former BJP MLA from Panaji and Parrikar's also said that the "CM's office will have video proof".

Arlekar also said that should stop his adventurism and lies.

"We were hoping that he will come up in with good adventures, but this sort of adventurism will not help him. I think should stop all such nonsense," Arlekar said.

Parrikar on Wednesday in a letter to accused the latter of using a visit to an "ailing man" for political end.

--IANS

maya/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)