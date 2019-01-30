JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Teenager kidnapped, Rs 1 crore ransom demanded

Assam court sentences 10 to life imprisonment for 2008 blasts

Business Standard

Was Rahul's courtesy meeting to Parrikar taped?

IANS  |  Panaji 

Two Goa BJP officials on Wednesday hinted that Congress President Rahul Gandhi's now controversial "courtesy visit" on Tuesday to meet ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar may have been video recorded.

Speaking to reporters here, BJP General Secretary Rajendra Arlekar also said that now that Parrikar himself had clarified that no mention of the Rafale deal was made during the five-minute meeting, Gandhi should stop speaking "nonsense".

"It is very unfortunate and he (Gandhi) has been lying day by day and he is coming down day by day in Indian politics. Manohar Parrikar and his office have come out with a full version of what was discussed between them during the four-five minutes. It was videographed," Arlekar told reporters.

Asked again if such a video existed, Arlekar said: "I think it is there."

Former BJP MLA from Panaji and Parrikar's aide Siddharth Kuncolienkar also said that the "CM's office will have video proof".

Arlekar also said that Rahul Gandhi should stop his adventurism and lies.

"We were hoping that he will come up in politics with good adventures, but this sort of adventurism will not help him. I think Rahul Gandhi should stop all such nonsense," Arlekar said.

Parrikar on Wednesday in a letter to Rahul Gandhi accused the latter of using a visit to an "ailing man" for political end.

--IANS

maya/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 21:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements