Was Rahul's courtesy meeting to Parrikar taped?

-
ALSO READ
Goa BJP core committee meets after Parrikar's hospitalisation
Parrikar will continue as Goa chief minister: Shah
BJP, its ally GFP rule out early dissolution of Goa assembly
Goa ministers hold review meet, say govt stable under Parrikar
Administration in Goa has 'totally collapsed' because of CM's
-
Two Goa BJP officials on Wednesday hinted that Congress President Rahul Gandhi's now controversial "courtesy visit" on Tuesday to meet ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar may have been video recorded.
Speaking to reporters here, BJP General Secretary Rajendra Arlekar also said that now that Parrikar himself had clarified that no mention of the Rafale deal was made during the five-minute meeting, Gandhi should stop speaking "nonsense".
"It is very unfortunate and he (Gandhi) has been lying day by day and he is coming down day by day in Indian politics. Manohar Parrikar and his office have come out with a full version of what was discussed between them during the four-five minutes. It was videographed," Arlekar told reporters.
Asked again if such a video existed, Arlekar said: "I think it is there."
Former BJP MLA from Panaji and Parrikar's aide Siddharth Kuncolienkar also said that the "CM's office will have video proof".
Arlekar also said that Rahul Gandhi should stop his adventurism and lies.
"We were hoping that he will come up in politics with good adventures, but this sort of adventurism will not help him. I think Rahul Gandhi should stop all such nonsense," Arlekar said.
Parrikar on Wednesday in a letter to Rahul Gandhi accused the latter of using a visit to an "ailing man" for political end.
--IANS
maya/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU