West Bengal Lok Sabha election results

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 22 seats, while the BJP secured 18 and the Congress got two seats in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.
Following is a list of results for all the 42 constituencies in the eastern state, with the names of the winner and the runner-up and and difference of their votes.BJP's Babul Supriyo defeated his TMC opponent Moon Moon Sen by 1,97,637 votes in Asansol.
Trinamool veteran and state Minister Subrata Mukherjee lost to BJP's Subhas Sarkar by 1,74,333 votes in Bankura.
Another TMC veteran Sisir Adhikari retained the Kanthi seat defeating BJP's Debasis Samanta by 1,11,668 votes.
S.S.Alhuwalia of the BJP trounced TMC's Mamtaz Sanghamita by 2,439 votes in Burdwan-Durgapur.
Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee defeated BJP's Nilanjan Roy by 3,20,594 votes in Diamond Harbour.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury retained Baharampur beating his Trinamool rival Apurba Sarkar by 80,696 votes.
BJP's West Bengal unit President Dilip Ghosh won Medinipur seat defeating TMC candidate Manas Bhunia by 87,275 votes.
BJP candidate Chandra Kumar Bose lost to Kolkata South's TMC nominee Mala Roy by 1,55,192 votes.
TMC's Deepak Adhikari (Dev) beat BJP's Bharati Ghosh by 10,79,973 votes in Ghatal.
Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay retained his Kolkata North seat pipping BJP's Rahul Sinha by a margin of 1,27,095 votes.
Another TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi failed to keep his Barrackpore seat losing to BJP's Arjun Singh by 14,857 votes.
Trinamool candidate Nusrat Jahan Ruhi defeated BJP's Sayantan Basu by 3,50,369 votes in Basirhat.
Incumbent Trinamool MP and Bengali actress Satabdi Roy won from Birbhum defeating BJP's Dudh Kumar Mondal by 88,924 votes.
BJP's Sukanta Majumdar trounced sitting TMC MP Arpita Ghosh by a margin of 33,293 votes in Balurghat.
TMC candidate and Bengali film actress Mimi Chakraborty won from Jadavpur beating her BJP opponent Anupam Hazra by a 2,95,239 vote margin.
In Bishnupur, TMC's Shyamal Santra lost to BJP's Soumitra Khan by 78,047 votes .
Trinamool's MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar retained her Barasat seat to beat BJP's Mrinal Kanti Debnath by a margin of 1,09,983 votes.
Sougata Roy of the TMC defeated BJP's Shamik Bhattacharya by 53,002 votes in Dumdum.
BJP leader Locket Chatterjee defeated Trinamool's Ratna De Nag by 73,362 votes in Hooghly.
In Tamluk, TMC candidate Dibyendu Adhikari defeated BJP's Sidharthashankar Naskar by 1,90,165 votes.
In Uluberia, Trinamool candidate Sajda Ahmed beat Joy Banerjee of the BJP by 2,15,359 votes.
In Srerampur, Trinamool Congress candidate and sitting MP Kalyan Banerjee defeated Debjit Sarkar of the BJP by 98,536 votes.
In Ranaghat, Trinamool's Rupali Biswas lost to BJP's Jagannath Sarkar by 2,33,428 votes.
BJP's Debasree Chaudhuri beat TMC candidate Kanaialal Agarwal by 60,574 votes in Raiganj.
In Murshidabad, Abu Taher Khan of the Trinamool Congress defeated Congress' Abu Hena by 2,26,417 votes.
BJP's John Barla defeated Trinamool candidate Dasrath Tirkey by 2,43,989 votes in Alipurduar.
TMC's Aparupa Poddar beat BJP's Tapan Kumar Ray by 1,142 votes in Arambag.
Shantanu Thakur of the BJP defeated TMC nominee Mamata Thakur by 1,11,594 votes in Bongaon.
In Purulia, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato of the BJP beat TMC candidate Mriganka Mahato by 2,04,732 votes.
In Bardhaman East, TMC's Sunil Kumar Mondal defeated BJP's Paresh Chandra Das by 89,311 votes.
Asit Kumar Mal of the TMC won from Bolpur beating BJP's Ramprasad Das by 1,06,402 votes.
Trinamool Congress' Paresh Chandra Adhikary lost to A.Nisith Pramanik of the BJP by 54,231 votes in Cooch Behar.
BJP's A.Raju Bista pipped TMC candidate Amar Singh Rai by 4,13,443 votes in Darjeeling.
In Howrah, TMC's Prasun Banerjee trounced BJP's Rantidev Sengupta by 1,03,695 votes.
BJP's Jayanta Kumar Roy defeated TMC candidate Bijoy Chandra Barman by 1,84,004 votes in Jalpaiguri.
Khalilur Rahaman of the TMC won from Jangipur beating BJP's Mafuja Khatun by 2,45,782 votes.
TMC's Birbaha Saren lost to BJP's Kunar Hembram by 11,767 votes in Jhargram
In South 24 Parganas' Joynagar, Pratima Mondal of the Trinamool defeated BJP's Ashok Kandary by 3,16,775 votes .
TMC's C.M. Jatua won from Mathurapur beating his BJP rival Shyamapraad Halder by 2,03,974 votes.
TMC candidate Mahua Moitra trounced BJP's Kalyan Chaubey by 63,218 votes in Nadia's Krishnanagar.
Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury of the Congress defeated BJP's Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury by 8,222 votes in Maldaha South.
In Maldaha North, BJP's Khagen Murmu beat his TMC opponent Mausam Benazir Noor by 84,288 votes.
