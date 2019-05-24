West Bengal Lok Sabha election results

The ruling (TMC) won 22 seats, while the BJP secured 18 and the got two seats in the Lok Sabha polls in

Following is a list of results for all the 42 constituencies in the eastern state, with the names of the winner and the runner-up and and difference of their votes.BJP's Babul Supriyo defeated his TMC opponent by 1,97,637 votes in

Trinamool lost to BJP's Subhas Sarkar by 1,74,333 votes in Bankura.

Another TMC veteran Sisir Adhikari retained the Kanthi seat defeating BJP's Debasis Samanta by 1,11,668 votes.

S.S.Alhuwalia of the BJP trounced TMC's Mamtaz Sanghamita by 2,439 votes in Burdwan-Durgapur.

Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew defeated BJP's Nilanjan Roy by 3,20,594 votes in

retained Baharampur beating his Trinamool rival by 80,696 votes.

BJP's unit won Medinipur seat defeating TMC candidate by 87,275 votes.

BJP candidate lost to Kolkata South's TMC nominee Mala Roy by 1,55,192 votes.

TMC's beat BJP's Bharati Ghosh by 10,79,973 votes in Ghatal.

retained his Kolkata North seat pipping BJP's by a margin of 1,27,095 votes.

Another failed to keep his Barrackpore seat losing to BJP's by 14,857 votes.

Trinamool candidate defeated BJP's Sayantan Basu by 3,50,369 votes in Basirhat.

Incumbent and Bengali Satabdi Roy won from Birbhum defeating BJP's Dudh Kumar Mondal by 88,924 votes.

BJP's Sukanta Majumdar trounced sitting by a margin of 33,293 votes in Balurghat.

TMC candidate and Bengali film won from Jadavpur beating her BJP opponent by a 2,95,239 vote margin.

In Bishnupur, TMC's Shyamal Santra lost to BJP's Soumitra Khan by 78,047 votes .

Trinamool's MP retained her Barasat seat to beat BJP's Mrinal Kanti Debnath by a margin of 1,09,983 votes.

Sougata Roy of the TMC defeated BJP's Shamik Bhattacharya by 53,002 votes in Dumdum.

defeated Trinamool's Ratna De Nag by 73,362 votes in Hooghly.

In Tamluk, TMC candidate defeated BJP's Sidharthashankar Naskar by 1,90,165 votes.

In Uluberia, Trinamool candidate beat of the BJP by 2,15,359 votes.

In Srerampur, candidate and sitting MP defeated Debjit Sarkar of the BJP by 98,536 votes.

In Ranaghat, Trinamool's lost to BJP's Jagannath Sarkar by 2,33,428 votes.

BJP's Debasree Chaudhuri beat TMC candidate by 60,574 votes in Raiganj.

In Murshidabad, of the defeated Congress' Abu Hena by 2,26,417 votes.

BJP's defeated Trinamool candidate by 2,43,989 votes in Alipurduar.

TMC's Aparupa Poddar beat BJP's Tapan Kumar Ray by 1,142 votes in Arambag.

Shantanu Thakur of the BJP defeated TMC nominee Mamata Thakur by 1,11,594 votes in Bongaon.

In Purulia, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato of the BJP beat TMC candidate by 2,04,732 votes.

In Bardhaman East, TMC's defeated BJP's Paresh by 89,311 votes.

of the TMC won from Bolpur beating BJP's Ramprasad Das by 1,06,402 votes.

Trinamool Congress' Paresh lost to A.Nisith Pramanik of the BJP by 54,231 votes in Cooch Behar.

BJP's A.Raju Bista pipped TMC candidate by 4,13,443 votes in Darjeeling.

In Howrah, TMC's Prasun Banerjee trounced BJP's Rantidev Sengupta by 1,03,695 votes.

BJP's Jayanta Kumar Roy defeated TMC candidate by 1,84,004 votes in Jalpaiguri.

Khalilur Rahaman of the TMC won from Jangipur beating BJP's Mafuja Khatun by 2,45,782 votes.

TMC's Birbaha Saren lost to BJP's Kunar Hembram by 11,767 votes in Jhargram

In South 24 Parganas' Joynagar, Pratima Mondal of the Trinamool defeated BJP's by 3,16,775 votes .

TMC's C.M. Jatua won from Mathurapur beating his BJP rival by 2,03,974 votes.

TMC candidate trounced BJP's Kalyan Chaubey by 63,218 votes in Nadia's Krishnanagar.

of the Congress defeated BJP's Sreerupa by 8,222 votes in Maldaha South.

In Maldaha North, BJP's Khagen Murmu beat his TMC opponent by 84,288 votes.

