Wheelchair-bound Pragya Thakur seen dancing in video

BJP candidate from Thakur, who has been making headlines for her comments since announcement of her name from the constituency, is now in news for a in which the otherwise wheelchair-bound Sandhvi is seen dancing with a group of women.

The video, shared by Kamal Nath's Narendra Saluja on Thursday, shows Thakur dancing to a song with a group of women at a Sindhi community function.

It was made while Thakur was campaigning in the area of on Monday.

The participants made videos and even took selfies with Thakur on the occasion.

An accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which 7 people were killed, Thakur is presently out on bail. Interestingly, she was given bail by the in April 2017 on health grounds.

According to the bail order, given by a high court bench headed by Justices and Ranjit More, she was "suffering from breast cancer" and was "unable to walk even without support". She is being treated at an ayurvedic hospital.

Thakur also went to file her nomination seated on a wheelchair and had trouble reaching the first floor of the Collectorate, where the office of the returning was located.

Watching the Collectorate's women staff struggle to carry her wheelchair up the flight of stairs, the returning himself came down to accept her papers.

--IANS

hindi/rtp/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)