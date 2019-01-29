Windies add pacer Thomas for 2nd Test vs England

Fast bowler was on Tuesday added as the 14th in the Test squad while retaining the rest of the squad for the second Test against England, starting here Thursday.

Thomas, who has played four ODIs and six T20Is so far, was picked as a cover for fellow pacer Alzarri Joseph for the first Test in Barbados, which the Windies won by a mammoth margin of 381 runs at the Kensington Oval.

" was with us in as cover and he has been added to the squad as the 14th and will remain with the team as an additional fast bowler," Courtney Browne, the of Selectors, said in a statement.

"We were all extremely happy with the great result in the first Test. We want to see them put in another solid performance in the second match in Antigua, where we won last year," he added.

Already 1-0 up in the three-Test rubber, the Windies will take on England at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground here from Thursday. The third and final Test will be hosted at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in St. Lucia.

squad for 2nd Test: (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, (WK), Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.

