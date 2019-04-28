Happy that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is counting the days I spent in Amethi: Smriti Irani

It is a matter of happiness that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is counting the number of days I have visited Amethi as he is unable to tell the public where the 'missing MP' was for 15 years, said Union Minister Smriti Irani here on Sunday.
"I am happy that Priyanka Vadra is counting the number of times I came to Amethi. Probably she is counting mine because she is unable to tell the public where the missing MP was for 15 years. I request her to provide that information too," Smriti said, while talking to ANI.
She also questioned the Congress' method of showing love for the nation.
"Yasin Malik is charged with the murder of Air Force officials. Yet the statement given by PC Chacko yesterday supporting him should be condemned either by Priyanka or Rahul Gandhi. I want to ask Priyanka Vadra are these your ways of showing nationalism," she said.
Congress spokesperson PC Chacko on Saturday told reporters in New Delhi that "If Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused, can contest an election, and the way Delhi is asking him (Yasin Malik) at gunpoint to surrender, anyone with self-respect will react the way Yasin Malik did."
She also said that Priyanka should take a closer look at the acts of Congress before she gives statements on nationalism.
Irani, who lost to Rahul Gandhi in the last Lok Sabha from Amethi, is again facing him here.
Amethi will go to polls on May 6. The results will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
