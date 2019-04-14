Explained: What are electoral bonds and why is there a controversy?

The Supreme Court last Friday refused to stay the usage of electoral bonds for political donation but said that all parties must reveal the details to the Election Commission in a sealed cover by May 30. Ashish Aryan deciphers why the scheme has become controversial: What are electoral bonds? The central government had on January 29, 2018, notified the electoral bond scheme.

It is like a promissory note that can be bought by any Indian citizen or company incorporated in India from select branches of State Bank of India. The citizen can then donate the same to any eligible political ...