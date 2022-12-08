JUST IN
RBI policy: Here is why the central bank needs to stop raising rates
Hard truths about soft power
Greening of the GST
Little scope for RBI to take its foot off the gas
No pause in sight: A 25-basis-point rate increase in Feb can't be ruled out
India's sunshine village
Denting democracy
Rural sentiments upbeat in November
Carbon sinks: The good and the bad
A slow and flawed transition
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Greening of GST, hard truths about soft power & more
Business Standard

RBI policy: Here is why the central bank needs to stop raising rates

RBI, following conventional wisdom, is guilty of wanting to show that it's doing something to bring down inflation while perhaps helping worsen it by slowing down efforts to increase capacity, output

Topics
RBI Policy | Central bank | monetary policy

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

Follow this columnist
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

What should be the context in which the fiscal and monetary policies 2023-24 are framed? I mean, the overall global context, not just the forthcoming General Election of April-May 2024?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI Policy

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 10:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.