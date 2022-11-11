The growing malaise of juniorisation

When I joined nearly four decades ago, it was a comfortable 15 per cent agency commission business. Agencies had offices at prestigious buildings like Express Towers and Nirmal in the central business district of Mumbai. Graduates from the top IIMs happily joined the profession. They were better paid (and pampered) compared to their counterparts in most FMCG companies. Client chief executive officers and agency heads, back then, supped and clubbed together. Martinis, both shaken and stirred, were the toast of client lunches, and how!