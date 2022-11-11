JUST IN
Reading & in-betweens: Making sense of words
The growing malaise of juniorisation
Patidars and patronage
Beyond bloviation: What do climate conferences like COP achieve anyway?
Global banking is a bright spot
Masked power play: CoPs are places for grandstanding and inane statements
Britain and Rishi Sunak
Brand ambassadors: An illusory fascination
Why a more populous world will need different rules of governance
The state of states: Have they really been fiscally profligate?
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Patidars and patronage
Business Standard

The growing malaise of juniorisation

If young people are hired to do the job of experienced people, there will be fewer experienced, dependable, talented and resilient teams

Topics
jobs | advertising | Advertising industry

Sandeep Goyal 

Follow this columnist
Sandeep Goyal

When I joined advertising nearly four decades ago, it was a comfortable 15 per cent agency commission business. Agencies had offices at prestigious buildings like Express Towers and Nirmal in the central business district of Mumbai. Graduates from the top IIMs happily joined the profession. They were better paid (and pampered) compared to their counterparts in most FMCG companies. Client chief executive officers and agency heads, back then, supped and clubbed together. Martinis, both shaken and stirred, were the toast of client lunches, and how!

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on jobs

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 22:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.