Govt to offer discount for using digital mode under gold bond scheme

-
ALSO READ
Sale of sovereign gold bonds at a record high in July in times of Covid-19
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme a good hedge against rupee, rising inflation
Next tranche of gold bond opens on Aug 31, issue price at Rs 5,117/gm
Are sovereign gold bonds a good idea?
Dhanteras shopping kicks off; high prices of gold, silver may dent sales
-
The government will give a discount of Rs 50 per gram under its gold bond scheme to investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode.
As per a statement from the Finance Ministry, for investors using the digit mode for subscription, the issue price of gold bond will be Rs 5,054 per gram of gold.
Otherwise, issue price of the bond during the subscription period will be Rs 5,104 per gram.
In terms of an October 9, 2020, notification, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series X) will open for the period January 11-15, 2021 with Settlement date January 19, 2021.
--IANS
sn/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU