Govt to offer discount for using digital mode under gold bond scheme

The government will give a discount of Rs 50 per gram under its bond scheme to investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode.

As per a statement from the Finance Ministry, for investors using the digit mode for subscription, the issue price of bond will be Rs 5,054 per gram of

Otherwise, issue price of the bond during the subscription period will be Rs 5,104 per gram.

In terms of an October 9, 2020, notification, Sovereign 2020-21 (Series X) will open for the period January 11-15, 2021 with Settlement date January 19, 2021.

--IANS

sn/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)