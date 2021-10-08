3 from G-23, Pilot, Sidhu in Congress star campaigners' list for bypolls

-
ALSO READ
Herald case: HC grants time to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, others to file replies
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Sonia Gandhi got both jabs, govt should stop creating non-issues: Congress
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes
-
The Congress has submitted a list of star campaigners for the bypolls, which includes some prominent leaders from the G-23 list and Kanhaiya Kumar, who has recently joined the party.
Anand Sharma, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chief Minister of Haryana, and Raj Babbar are the three members of G-23, who have been included in the list.
Apart from them, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are also in the list with Sachin Pilot and Navjot Singh Sidhu while Ashok Gehlot is excluded,sources said, adding that Gehlot is looking after the elections in Rajasthan.
The Congress is slated to hold a CWC meeting this month and ahead of the meet, the party has tried to reach out to the dissenters, who have demanded the meeting of the highest decision making body of the party.
Congress announces 20 star campaigners for all bye-elections to Lok Sabha&Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh to be held on 30th Oct— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021
List includes Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit S Channi Bhupinder S Hooda, Anand Sharma, Rajeev Shukla, Sachin Pilot, Navjot S Sidhu &Kanhaiya Kumar pic.twitter.com/T3ReARTTZB
Former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had written for an early meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Azad in his letter had pointed out about the need for a permanent president and to discuss party affairs in the present scenario. He had reiterated his demand for organisational elections in the party.
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi and wondered who in the party was taking decisions. He said that the party leaders' demand for organisational elections had not been met. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Sibal had said, "There is no president in our party, so we do not know who is taking all the decisions. We know it, yet we don't know."
The bypolls are going to be held in 15 states and union territories, including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU