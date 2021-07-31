64% of promises made in election manifesto fulfilled: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan has 4th highest active Covid cases, oxygen supply inadequate: CM
Ensure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines in Rajasthan: Gehlot to officials
Rajasthan has insufficient stock of Covid-19 vaccine: CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan jail system better that other states, says CM Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot condoles death of 13 people in MP road accident
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that so far, 64 per cent of the promises made in the 2018 assembly election manifesto have been fulfilled.
In a review meeting with Congress manifesto committee chairman Tamradhwaj Sahu, MP Amar Singh and members of the council of ministers, Gehlot said that out of 501 promises of the 'Jan Ghoshna Patra', 321 have been fulfilled.
The state government will fulfil the remaining promises, he said, adding that a Cabinet sub-committee is continuously monitoring the implementation of the manifesto.
Gehlot said promises related to farmers, women, youth, unemployed, animal husbandry, needy sections and basic amenities are being fulfilled on priority.
He said that the 'Jan Ghosna Patra' (manifesto) is a policy document of the state government as well as a vision document to accelerate the development of Rajasthan.
"The government is committed for time-bound fulfilment of each promise," he said.
In the review meeting, All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Sahu expressed satisfaction over the progress of the state government.
He said that the speed with which efforts are being made to fulfil the promises made in the manifesto is commendable.
Later, Sahu told reporters that apart from fulfilling the promises of the manifesto, the state government has done some additional works and launched schemes in public interest which were not there in the manifesto.
He said that due to the Covid pandemic, there was delay in the execution of some of the promises.
"However, the overall execution is good," Sahu said.
Sahu said that he will prepare a report of the review meeting and submit it to the party high command in next two to three days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU