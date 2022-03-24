76 women won recently-held elections in five states: Govt in Rajya Sabha

As many as 760 women contested the recently-held in five states and 76 of them were victorious, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Voters in Uttar Pradesh sent 47 women to the newly-formed legislative assembly. A total of 561 women had contested the polls there.

In a written reply on women reservation in Parliament and legislative assemblies, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also shared data on the total number of candidates who contested polls in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand, number of women contestants and the number of women who won.

According to the data, there were 6,944 contestants in the five states, including 760 women. Seventy-six of them won the polls.

In Goa, of the 301 contestants, 26 were women. Three of them made it to the 40-member assembly. Similarly, in Manipur, out of the 265 contestants, 17 were women. Five won the electoral battle.

The held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 witnessed a surge in the participation of women voters.

According to Election Commission data, in Goa, Uttarakhand and several constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, women voters turnout exceeded that of men.

