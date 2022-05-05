PM Modi returns home after concluding three-nation European tour

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned home on Thursday after concluding his three-nation European tour during which he held a series of bilateral meetings to boost ties in a range of areas including trade, energy and green technology.
"PM @narendramodi's 3-day, 3-nation tour was immensely productive.
- Advanced trade & investment ties
- Forged new green partnerships
- Promoted collaborations for innovation and skill development
- Strengthened the spirit of cooperation with our European partners," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted along with a picture of Modi waving before boarding the plane for departure.
In a tweet earlier, the prime minister described his visit to France as "very fruitful".
"My visit to France was brief but a very fruitful one. President @EmmanuelMacron and I got the opportunity to discuss various subjects. I thank him and the French Government for the warm hospitality," Modi said.
Modi, who was in Paris for the final leg of his tour, held extensive talks with the French President, who was re-elected to the top post over a week back.
He discussed with Macron issues of bilateral and mutual interests as well as regional and global developments, amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Macron held a tete-a-tete with Modi before the delegation-level talks at the Elysee Palace - the official residence of the French President.
The Ukraine issue also figured prominently at the second India-Nordic summit attended by Prime Minister Modi and his counterparts from Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark in Copenhagen on Wednesday.
Earlier in Berlin, Modi had said that India believes no country will emerge victorious in the Russia-Ukraine war as all will suffer losses and there will be a "more serious" impact on developing and poor countries.
