AAP promises free electricity within 24 hrs of coming to power in UP

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday assured to relieve people of high electricity bills by promising 300 units of free electricity within 24 hours of them coming to power in the state.
"AAP will give people of Uttar Pradesh respite from high electricity bills. Within 24 hours of coming to power, our government will provide 300 units of free electricity for residential use to every single person in the state," Sisodia - Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister tweeted.
The AAP leader is in Lucknow on Thursday to lay the ground for the upcoming polls early next year.
He said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal firmly believes that electricity is a basic right of every citizen and not a luxury. It is the duty of every government to provide electricity to its people.
"We will ensure that the people get electricity without any disruption. UP has power plants and therefore it is better positioned than Delhi," he said.
The AAP leader also promised free electricity to farmers if his party came to power and all cases related to power issues would be withdrawn.
Deputy CM's visit to the Hindi-belt state came just a day after Sanjay Singh, Uttar Pradesh in charge of AAP, released the list of 100 Vidhan Sabha in charge, including 35 from the other backward castes (OBCs), of the party as the party candidates for assembly polls.
"We have given representation to all communities on the list. Doctors, engineers, advocates, postgraduate, farmers and youths figure on our list," Singh had said, adding that some candidates could be changed later if they do not seem to be in line with the party's policies and programmes.
--IANS
amita/rdk/skp/
