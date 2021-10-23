Abrogation of Article 370 brought democracy to grassroot level in J&K: Shah

-
ALSO READ
India, US condemn cross-border terrorism;call for justice for 26/11 attacks
India, US call for perpetrators of 26/11 attacks to be brought to justice
How 9/11 attacks turned America into a debased, half-crazed, fading power
Fading memories of a terror attack
After a spate of attacks, panicked non-local workers flee Kashmir
-
Launching a veiled attack on the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state has brought democracy to grassroots level, which was earlier restricted to a few families.
Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, was interacting with members of Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Clubs on Saturday.
Addressing the event, Shah said, "A new beginning is there in Jammu and Kashmir. August 5, 2019 will be written in golden letters. It was the end of terrorism, nepotism, corruption... Jammu and Kashmir youth has to contribute to the development of the Union Territory. It is their responsibility...The day will come when Jammu and Kashmir will contribute a lot to the country.
"Earlier a common youth of Jammu and Kashmir could not imagine becoming a chief minister, union minister...It was restricted to a few families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it possible that the common youth can think of becoming an MLA, MP, Chief Minister...Democracy has been brought to the grassroots level. This was earlier restricted to a few families," he added.
Earlier on Saturday, he held a security review meeting in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present in the review meeting.
This is Shah's first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley.
Recently, after the killings of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir around 700 people have been detained in the union territory, a few under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), police officials informed.
Meanwhile, a total of 26 detainees are being shifted to the Central Jail of Agra from Jammu and Kashmir under the Public Safety Act 1978. The order has been issued ahead of Shah's visit to the union territory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU