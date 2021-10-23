Abrogation of Article 370 brought democracy to grassroot level in J&K: Shah

Launching a veiled attack on the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister on Saturday said abrogation of from the erstwhile state has brought democracy to grassroots level, which was earlier restricted to a few families.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, was interacting with members of Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Clubs on Saturday.

Addressing the event, Shah said, "A new beginning is there in Jammu and August 5, 2019 will be written in golden letters. It was the end of terrorism, nepotism, corruption... Jammu and youth has to contribute to the development of the Union Territory. It is their responsibility...The day will come when Jammu and will contribute a lot to the country.

"Earlier a common youth of Jammu and Kashmir could not imagine becoming a chief minister, union minister...It was restricted to a few families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it possible that the common youth can think of becoming an MLA, MP, Chief Minister...Democracy has been brought to the grassroots level. This was earlier restricted to a few families," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, he held a security review meeting in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present in the review meeting.

This is Shah's first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of in August 2019.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley.

Recently, after the killings of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir around 700 people have been detained in the union territory, a few under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), police officials informed.

Meanwhile, a total of 26 detainees are being shifted to the Central Jail of Agra from Jammu and Kashmir under the Public Safety Act 1978. The order has been issued ahead of Shah's visit to the union territory.

