AIADMK may part ways with BJP, talks on for new alliances in 2024 polls

The Opposition which is in political crossroads after the drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly polls is now working out strategies to stay relevant in .

In a recent statement, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, former Chief Minister and interim general secretary of AIADMK, has said that there was no need for him to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he was on a private visit to the state. However, he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit in the capacity of opposition leader.

The statement of Palaniswami is considered as a major political statement by the which is peeved at the reported comments of Amit Shah during his recent visit to Chennai. At a meeting with the party office-bearers, Shah had said that the was in deep crisis and the DMK had turned into a dynastic party and that has all the possibilities in getting a major foothold in the state.

Taking an exception to the reported comments, the AIADMK leadership spoke tough about its alliance partner.

A senior leader of the AIADMK told IANS, "We are not considering 2024 Lok Sabha elections seriously and we are open to all alliances. The should understand that we are out of power and we don't have any compulsions. Our timing is perfect and we are more interested in the 2026 Assembly elections."

He also said that of late has been trying to sideline AIADMK and to occupy the space of the opposition and added that the AIADMK cadres are in a mood to disown the saffron party.

The AIADMK leader also said that the party does not wilt under threat when asked whether the BJP could use some agencies to bring AIADMK in line with the saffron party.

It is reliably learnt that the AIADMK is trying to rope in Congress party from the DMK alliance and to contest the 2024 general elections in alliance with the grand-old party.

The AIADMK leaders also said that with the party losing 38 out of the 39 seats from in the 2019 general elections, it is not focusing much on the 2024 general elections and its main aim is to garner power in Tamil Nadu in 2026.

A senior leader also said that the AIADMK is now a monolithic unit and that Palaniswami is the sole leader in charge of the party. He also said that the deposed leader, O. Panneerselvam does not have any role to play in the AIADMK affairs.

--IANS

aal/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)