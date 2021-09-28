Amarinder Singh in Delhi, first visit after quitting as Punjab CM

Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Tuesday headed to Delhi amid speculation about his future course of action, days after he quit as the chief minister.

It is his first visit to the national capital after he resigned on September 18.

Some media reports claimed he may meet some BJP leaders in Delhi after which Amarinder Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral sought to clarify the reason for his visit.

Thukral said he was on a personal visit to the national capital.

"Too much being read into @capt_amarinder's visit to Delhi. He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," tweeted Thukral.

Later, at the Chandigarh airport, Amarinder said, "I have to go for some work which I am going for. I have to hand over the Kapurthala House."



He said the media was "unnecessarily indulging in speculation".

Just before the arrival of Amarinder Singh at the airport, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi also reached the airport after returning from Himachal Pradesh.

They were on their way to the national capital.

Amarinder Singh had resigned amid a bitter power tussle with party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

After resigning as chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt "humiliated".

Later, he had also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "inexperienced".

He had also dubbed Sidhu as "anti-national" and "dangerous", saying he would pit a strong candidate against the state party chief in the upcoming assembly polls.

He had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action.

"You can be old at 40 and young at 80," he had said, making it clear that he did not see his age as a hurdle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)