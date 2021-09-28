Haryana minister Anil Vij admitted to AIIMS after post Covid complications

-
Haryana Health and Home Minister Anil Vij was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday late evening after complaint of post Covid complications. He was rushed to the AIIMS after he complaint of uneasiness in breathing.
The minister complained of post Covid complications of breathing trouble on Monday evening, thereafter he was taken to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi. He has been kept under AIIMS director Randeep Guleria's observation. He is on oxygen support. His oxygen level dropped on Sunday after that doctors advised him to take rest.
Earlier also the Haryana Health Minister was admitted to the PGI Chandigarh in August when his oxygen level dropped. Because of his worsening health condition, Anil Vij didn't attend the monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly.
The senior BJP leader had contracted Covid-19 in December last year, shortly after taking a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin during its trial run. He was admitted to a private Hospital in Gurugram and was discharged after three weeks. He had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech. He has been administered both doses of vaccines. However, he has complained of post Covid complications many times because of dropping oxygen level and has been admitted to the hospitals.
