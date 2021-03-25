Amid ongoing Maharashtra crisis NCP's Supriya Sule meets Sonia Gandhi

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra crisis involving state home minister over the SUV case fallout, NCP MP and National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule met Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the situation in the state.
Sule tweeted: "Thank you so much Hon. Mrs. Sonia Gandhiji for your valuable guidance. It's always such pleasure interacting with you", following her late Wednesday interaction.
This is first-ever meeting of any leader of the NCP with Sonia Gandhi since the bribery allegation surfaced against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
On Sunday, Sonia Gandhi dispatched Kamal Nath to meet Sharad Pawar.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will be meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to show an united front in the face of mounting crisis the Uddhav Thackeray government is facing, Congress state President Nana Patole has tweeted.
Patole and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik attacked the BJP for displaying its "greed for power", misusing constitutional positions and violating statutory norms to achieve its aims.
"It's the prerogrative of the CM whether to speak. How can the opposition force him to talk? When former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did not speak, he was accused similarly, but now we have a talkative PM (Narendra Modi) and all are witnessing how he has destroyed the country," Patole shot back.
Dismissing former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' contention that the MVA has become weak, Malik said the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government is very strong and despite all attempts, the BJP can't unseat it.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday and listed 100 points on which the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has allegedly failed to discharge its Constitutional duties, besides urging him to seek a report from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
--IANS
miz/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU